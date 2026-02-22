Live GAA updates: Ulster rivals Armagh and Donegal meet in NFL fourth round

Each team, intercounty and club alike, are drawing up plans for the best way to handle the end of games. There are three score values now, and each one offers a different set of equations to factor in. The numbers behind what would’ve been called the percentage play two years ago may no longer add up, writes Ciarán Murphy.

It's another busy day of league action today with standout clashes in both the hurling and football.

We will have live build-up and updates here with the first of the Division One football matches throwing in at 1.45pm in Clones where Monaghan meet Mayo, while in Nowlan Park Kilkenny welcome Waterford in Division 1A of the hurling.

