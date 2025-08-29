Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Drogheda collision

The motorcyclist was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, Co Louth. File photograph: David Sleator

A motorcyclist has suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision with a van in Co Louth.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the incident which occurred at John Street, Dublin Road, Drogheda, on Friday morning shortly before 7.10am.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 40s, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital for treatment of what gardaí described as “life-threatening injuries”.

The driver of the van, a man in his 20s, was brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital as a precaution.

The road is closed to traffic travelling north while Garda forensic collision investigators carry out an examination of the scene. Diversions are in place via Mary Street, through Drogheda Industrial Estate and on to the Donore Road.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-camera recordings, and were travelling in the area of the Bull Ring, John Street, between 7am and 7.10am on Friday are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information should contact Drogheda Garda station on 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.