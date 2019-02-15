Man (26) dies after being found unresponsive in Wicklow pub
A garda spokesman said his death is not being treated as suspicious
A 26-year-old man died last night after being found unresponsive in a pub in Co Wicklow.
Gardai were called to the scene at a pub in Greystones at around 9:30pm on Thursday night.
The man was found unresponsive and was taken to Loughlinstown Hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.
Gardaí said they are investigating the sudden death, but the incident is not being treated as suspicious.
A file will now be prepared for the information of the local coroner.