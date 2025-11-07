Church services

CATHEDRALS

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin THE THIRD SUNDAY BEFORE ADVENT - 11.00 CHORAL EUCHARIST AND ACT OF REMEMBRANCE sung by the Cathedral Choir - Walton: Missa Brevis, Psalm 17: 1-9, Tallis: O sacrum convivium, Preacher: Canon Anne Fletcher. 15.30 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Cathedral Choir - Bairstow: Evening Service in D, Psalm 40, MacMillan: A new song. EVENING PRAYER at 17.00 Monday, Weds, & Friday. EUCHARIST with prayers for healing and wholeness at 12.45 Thursday. CELTIC EUCHARIST 12.45 Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG ON THE EVE OF ST LAURENCE O’TOOLE - 18.00 Thursday 13th November - Responses: Leighton, Psalm 96, Blair: Evening Service in B Minor, Parry: I was Glad.

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE THIRD SUNDAY BEFORE ADVENT sung by the Cathedral Choir. 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 10.55 CHORAL MATINS - sung by the Cathedral Choir. Responses: Radcliffe, Sumsion in G, Psalm: 46 vv 1-7, Goss in G, Bullock: Give us the wings of faith. Preacher: The Reverend G.V. Wharton, B.Th., M.Phil., Prebendary of Dunlavin. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Cathedral Choir. Responses: Radcliffe, Stanford in Bb, Psalm: 47, Ireland: Greater love hath no man. Preacher: The Reverend P.M. Rutherford, M.Th., M.A. Chaplain to the Royal British Legion, Republic of Ireland District. SUNG MATINS at 09.00 Monday to Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship.

Zion Parish Church Sunday 9th November - The Third Sunday before Advent. 9am Holy Communion (trad). 10.30am Morning Prayer - a service of Wholeness and Healing with an act of Remembrance and Prayers for the Healing of Nations. All welcome.

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Have you wondered what a Quaker Meeting for Worship is like You are most welcome to try a Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. You will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/