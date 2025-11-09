Weather Ireland: Heavy rain forecast for next week as Met Éireann issues warning

Flooding near Damastown Avenue in Co Dublin: There will be heavy rain and localised flooding in many parts of the country next week. Photograph: Alan Betson

There will be heavy rain and localised flooding in many parts of the country next week as conditions turn wet and blustery, particularly in the South.

While most of the country saw mild and bright conditions on Sunday, patchy rain was due to develop in the south and move northwards in the evening and overnight.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain clearing to brighter conditions through the afternoon and highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

However, Monday night will turn wet and blustery, with some of the rain heavy and spot flooding possible.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rain warning for counties Cork, Kerry and Waterford from Monday night until Tuesday midday, with flooding, poor visibility and difficult travel conditions predicted.

Tuesday will be a wet and blustery day, again heavy at times with possible flooding and fog on hills and by the coast.

Wednesday will see a few bright or sunny spells, though further spells of rain could affect parts of the south and east with drier conditions and just the odd shower further north and west.

Thursday will again see further showers and longer spells of rain, while the outlook for Friday and next weekend is unsettled with further spells of rain.

There is also a possibility of much colder weather from next Sunday onwards, as a low pressure front moves down from the Arctic bringing with it the possibility of cooler than average temperatures.