Under 30s, immigrants and people with disabilities more likely to report loneliness - ESRI

Ireland has been previously identified as having the highest rates of reported loneliness in the EU. Photograph: Getty Images/ Maskot

Under 30s, people with disabilities and immigrants are most likely to experience loneliness, according to a new report from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI).

Ireland has previously been identified as having the highest rates of reported loneliness in the EU.

The new research looks at its prevalence and its broader potential impact on individuals and society.

Drawing on nationally representative data from the Healthy Ireland initiative, collected in 2021 and 2023, the research explores the demographic and psychosocial factors associated with loneliness, its effect on mental health and the quality of life of people who feel lonely.

It noted rates of loneliness decreased between 2021 and 2023, although it said the decline could be attributed to the waning impact of Covid-19, rather than societal improvements.

In 2021, 5.9 per cent of people who took part in the Healthy Ireland study said they experienced loneliness often or always, while more than 20 per cent reported experiencing loneliness at least some of the time.

In 2023, these figures had fallen to 3.9 per cent and 13.7 per cent respectively.

[ Young people report higher levels of loneliness than their elders doOpens in new window ]

According to the research paper, authored by Gretta Mohan, there are strong associations between frequent loneliness and being female with few social supports. Probable mental health issues are also identified as significant factors.

There was evidence that people aged between 15 and 29, people with a disability, and people who were not born in Ireland had greater likelihoods of experiencing loneliness than other cohorts. The study chimes with other recently published datasets.

According to Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures from 2024, 5.6 per cent of people aged between 16 and 24 said they felt lonely “most or all of the time”. That was higher than loneliness among people aged 65 and over (3.1 per cent), the CSO said.

[ One young woman’s story of loneliness in DublinOpens in new window ]

The ESRI report suggested that being married, in good health, and participating in social groups could be considered a somewhat antidote against loneliness.

Frequent and occasional loneliness were found to be negatively associated with quality of life, with the association being stronger for acute loneliness. The study found that experiences of loneliness are estimated to increase the probability of mental health issues by 35.6 per cent.

“The findings underscore the intricate relationship between these elements, highlighting the critical role of social connections and support networks in individual wellbeing,” Ms Mohan said.

“While the observed decrease in frequent loneliness from 2021 to 2023 offers a positive trend, the continued experience of loneliness by a significant portion of the population necessitates ongoing attention,” she continued.

“The strong links identified between loneliness, mental health issues, and reduced quality of life emphasise the importance of targeted interventions and policy initiatives focused on strengthening social connectedness and promoting mental wellbeing throughout life.”