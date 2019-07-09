Irish third in EU for time spent caring, doing housework

Irish adults spend more than 30 hours a week on caring and housework, the third-highest level in the EU, according to new research.

The report, which examines unpaid activity in the home, trawls more than a decade of available data and identifies a significant gender gap: 45 per cent of women provide care compared to just 29 per cent of men.

“Caring and Unpaid Work in Ireland”, published on Tuesday by the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC) and the Economic and Social Research Institute focuses on the care of children and older adults as well as those with disabilities.

“There is significant and persistent imbalance in Ireland between men and women when it comes to unpaid work and caring,” it found.

“On average women spend double the time of men on caring and almost twice as much time on housework. A substantial gender gap persists even among men and women doing the same amount of paid work.”

The report finds that Ireland lags far behind Scandinavia and western European neighbours when it comes to unpaid work and is more in line with countries in Eastern Europe.

For men and women, Ireland ranks third in terms of unpaid work hours out of 28 member states. Women are only behind Romania and Malta, while men fall behind Latvia and Romania.

The report was deliberately published ahead of the forthcoming Citizen’s Assembly examination of co-responsibility for care within the family.

The IHREC said there is a need not to discard Article 41.2 from the Constitution – generally viewed as an anachronism dealing with the woman’s place in the home – but to modify its language.

“The State must remain focused on (its reform) . . . not only as an exercise in removing an archaic reference but also as a means of introducing a long overdue recognition of the public good realised within Ireland’s families and in caring roles,” said IHREC chief commissioner Emily Logan.