Inquiries under way into alleged assaults at nursing home

Three separate investigations are under way into the alleged rape of a non-verbal woman in her 70s and the sexual assault of a second woman, in a nursing home in the northeast.

The alleged incidents, involving a male resident, occurred last month.

According to sources the man entered one of the women’s room during the night of May 18th, where it is alleged he was found by a member of staff in the act of assaulting the woman, who has Alzheimer’s disease and cannot speak.

Both the woman and the man remain resident at the home though an alternative placement for the man is being sought “as a matter of priority”, according to documentation seen by The Irish Times.

Gardaí were called to the home on the night of the alleged incident. An investigation, involving a Garda forensics team and the sexual assault treatment unit, has begun. They have “collected evidence as deemed necessary as part of investigation”, according to a letter to the family of one of the alleged victims.

CCTV

It is understood an examination of CCTV recordings at the home, of the week leading up to the alleged rape, showed a second alleged assault on another woman, who is also non-verbal, by the same man.

A Garda spokesman said gardaí were “investigating two reports of alleged sexual assault which occurred in May 2018” at the nursing home. “The details of the allegations are still being established through inquiries.”

Gardaí said a full investigation was being carried out by detectives and “on the conclusion of that investigation a full investigation file will be forwarded to the DPP for directions. No arrests have been made to date.”

A spokeswoman for the HSE said:“Management at the centre are aware of an alleged incident and are liaising with the families affected on an ongoing basis to address their concerns.

‘Investigation ongoing’

“The welfare of all residents is paramount and all appropriate supervision arrangements have been put in place. In accordance with the centre’s policies and procedures, the relevant authorities including the Garda, Hiqa [Health Information and Quality Authority] and safeguarding [National Safeguarding Committee] have been notified of the incident and an investigation is ongoing.

“The HSE is unable to discuss details about individual residents and cannot comment further.”

A spokeswoman for the Hiqa said: “Hiqa is aware of an ongoing situation in the centre and has been formally notified in line with the requirements of the regulations. Hiqa is monitoring the situation and receiving regular updates from the centre.”

‘Potential triggers’

In the letter to the family of one of the alleged victims, the home’s management says a “one-to-one supervision plan has been instigated to supervise the alleged perpetrator 24/7 to proactively address any potential triggers and risk to Ms [ ] and other residents.

“This will remain in place until such time as alternative placement can be sourced for the person alleged to cause concern.”

It says senior and local management met with the next of kin of the “alleged perpetrator” on May 21st, and a review of his physical and mental health “in consultation with the psychiatric team” was planned.