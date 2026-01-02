New record high of almost 17,000 homeless, including 5,321 children

The number of homeless children is up from 5,274 in October and from 4,658 in November 2025

The number of homeless people continues to climb, now having reached almost 17,000 people including 5,321 children — a new record high described as “heartbreaking” by one organisation working with destitute families.

The latest data, published on Friday by the Department of Housing, shows that during the week of November 24th to 30th there were 16,996 people living in emergency accommodation. That is up more than 200 in a month, from 16,766 in October.

This is the 11th consecutive increase since the start of last year, when the number was 15,286. It represents an 11.8 per cent increase since November 2024 when there were 15,199 people homeless.

None of these figures include people sofa surfing, sleeping rough, in domestic violence refuges or stuck in International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS) accommodation despite having being recognised as refugees.

These figures show there were 11,675 homeless adults, of whom 7,382 (63 per cent) were single without child dependents. Almost 70 per cent of these, 5,036, were concentrated in Dublin.

Similarly, child and family homelessness is concentrated in the capital. Of the more than 5,000 homeless children, 3,939 (74 per cent) were in Dublin.

Roughan McNamara, head of media and communication with Focus Ireland, said a situation where 5,321 children were beginning 2026 from emergency accommodation was “heartbreaking”.

For many it was their second or even third new year in this plight.

“This is wrong and we can – and must – end this human crisis,” he said.

“We need to see urgent action such as steps to fast-track delivery of more one- and four-bedroom homes to speed up exits from homelessness for families and individuals, alongside prioritising new social housing for those most in need,” he said.

The Simon Communities of Ireland expressed “deep concern” at the latest figures showing a further rise in homelessness.

The organisation’s executive director, Ber Grogan, said: “As we enter 2026, it is unacceptable that so many in Ireland are facing the year without a place to call home. These figures are a stark reminder that we must act urgently to provide support, affordable housing, and long-term solutions.”