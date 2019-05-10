Homeless man in his 30s found dead in Bray

A homeless man in his 30s was found dead by gardaí in Bray, Co Wicklow on Thursday.

The man’s body was discovered at Ravenswell on the Dublin road in the town at about 11.55am. He is believed to be a Polish national and was known as a rough sleeper to locals in Bray.

Gardaí do not believe his death is suspicious. A postmortem will be carried out on his remains and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Anthony Flynn, of Inner City Helping Homeless, offered his condolences to the man’s family and friends.

“This is yet another death on our streets, following on from the two deaths in four days last month on the streets of Cork,” he said. “Once again we have seen a life lost due to the fact we are under resourced when it comes to bed availability, and we don’t offer the wrap around services required to support any addiction or mental health issues homeless adults and children may have.”

Mr Flynn said more than 150 people were sleeping rough on a nightly basis and that access to beds was limited.

Two homeless men died on the streets in in Cork within four days of each other last month. One man was found lying on Horgan’s Quay on the northside of the River Lee while the other man was found dead near the bus station on Parnell Place.