Tusla gives good care to most children, but staffing issues still ‘significant’- HIQA

Crannog Nua, a secure special care unit for minors located in Portrane, Co Dublin. HIQA inspectors found children were safe and well cared for at special care units. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Most children received good levels of care and support across different social care services, according to a report by the sector’s regulator, the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA).

The HIQA annual overview report for 2024, published on Tuesday, was based on inspections of various children’s social services during that year.

Inspectors found a higher level of staffing was needed across most services.

HIQA’s head of programme for children’s services, Eva Boyle, described staffing issues as “one of the most significant barriers to improving children’s services”.

“Without a stable workforce, it becomes harder to provide consistent, high-quality care and to respond effectively to the needs of children and families,” she said.

The report found children were safe and well cared for at special care units, where children aged 11-17 at high risk can be detained on foot of a High Court order. It noted they were supported and encouraged to make decisions about their care and the unit they were living in.

Inspectors found more step-down placements were needed for children who were ready to leave special care.

At residential centres, where children are cared for by social workers when no suitable foster care placement is available, most children attended school and saw their family and friends regularly. Children were able to express their views and take part in decisions about their care, the report says. Inspectors found plans to build or improve residential centres were slow.

HIQA said foster care worked well by matching children with suitable foster carers and children were treated with dignity, respect and had their rights promoted. However, more foster care placements were needed and some foster carers and adults in regular contact with children in foster care did not have up-to-date Garda vetting.

Child protection and welfare services provided a timely and good-quality service to most high-risk children who were living at home or in the community. However, some children were waiting a long time to get the service required from Tusla, the child and family agency.

At Oberstown Children Detention Campus, children liked going to the on-site school and taking part in vocational and recreational programmes. It also found that staffing arrangements needed to be improved.

HIQA expressed concern about some children who are living in unregulated special emergency arrangements, which are privately run placements outside of its regulatory remit.

Ms Boyle added that the inspection results “show encouraging progress” but they are a “pertinent reminder that improvement is a continual process”. Addressing workforce challenges “must be a priority to ensure that children and their families have access to the right care at the right time”, she said.

HIQA conducted 47 inspections in 2024 at children’s residential centres, special care units, foster care services and child protection and welfare services operated by Tusla. The authority also inspected Oberstown Children Detention Campus.

Its inspectors received feedback from 147 children and young people.

Kate Duggan, chief executive of Tusla, welcomed the report’s “positive findings”.

However, she said it also highlights the “consistent challenges faced by the agency”, such as workforce supply, shortage of foster placements and an “unprecedented increase in the number of unaccompanied minors coming into Ireland”.