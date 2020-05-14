Full text: Scouting Ireland apology to victims of sexual abuse

Scouting Ireland published a final report on Thursday into historical child sex abuse that took place in legacy scouting organisations. The report was compiled by child protection expert Ian Elliott.

There was “cover up and there was a failure to report” the abuse, and an “almost complete absence of any concern for the young people that were abused,” the report said.

Here is the text of the full apology from Scouting Ireland:

Organisational Apology to the victims and survivors of sexual abuse in Scouting who were failed

On behalf of Scouting Ireland, we unreservedly apologise to the victims and survivors of abuse in scouting who were failed.

We are sorry that adults in scouting harmed you.

We are sorry that you were not protected.

We are sorry that you were not listened to or were unable to tell your story at that time.

We are sorry for the hurt caused to you and the legacy of that hurt which many of you still live with today.

We know we cannot take away that hurt. But we do want you to know that you have been heard.

We want you to know that you are believed.

We want you to know that we will support you.

We are determined that there is no place in Scouting for anyone who, by design or by omission, harms a child, as you were. Cronyism, looking away and covering up are not victimless crimes. They are enabling actions.

We pledge to adopt and deliver the Learnings and Recommendations of this Report. It is a light pointing into a very dark corner but it is also a beacon for the standards, culture and structures we must have, and which must be resourced to ensure that Scouting is a safe place for young people.

You, by your bravery in speaking out, have helped to uncover the truth. Your legacy now is to have helped to make Scouting Ireland a safer place for young people; to have reminded us of why we exist – to support and cherish our young people through their scouting experience.