Nasa releases new colour images of the surface of Mars

Nasa’s Mars Perseverance Rover has transmitted its first colour images of the surface of the red planet.

One picture shared via its Twitter account showed a barren and dusty landscape and the shadow of the rover across the ground.

Speaking at a Nasa press conference to announce the images, Hallie Gengl, instrument data systems operation lead for the space agency’s Multimission Image-Processing Laboratory, said: “This is our first colour front Haz-Cam [hazard camera] image and our first colour image from the surface of Mars.”

A statement on the rover’s Twitter account said: “An open horizon, with so much to explore. Can’t wait to get going.”

NASA handout photo of the descent stage holding NASAs Perseverance rover as it falls through the Martian atmosphere before it touched down on Mars. Photograph: NASA/JPL-Caltech/PA Wire

NASA handout high-resolution image showing one of the six wheels aboard NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover after it touched down on Mars on Thursday. Photograph: NASA/JPL-Caltech/PA Wire

Another image taken by the rover shared on Twitter showed what appeared to be yellow rocks next to one of the vehicle’s wheels.

The “rover” tweeted: “I love rocks. Look at these right next to my wheel. Are they volcanic or sedimentary? What story do they tell? Can’t wait to find out.”