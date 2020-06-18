Three Green TDs set to argue against coalition with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil

The three Green Party TDs who abstained on the vote on the programme for government will all oppose the party going into a coalition with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil during its special convention on Thursday.

However, in an early indication that the membership may be swaying in favour of the Programme for Government, some 68 per cent of the 237 members who applied for speaking time on Thursday will speak in favour of coalition deal, while 32 per cent will speak against.

The agenda of the meeting, which was published this morning, shows that the three TDs who abstained; Neasa Hourigan, Patrick Costello and Francis Noel Duffy, will speak against entering coalition during the online meeting, for which over 2,400 members of the party have registered.

The party’s deputy leader, Catherine Martin, who opposed coalition but then led the Green Party negotiating team, will be the first speaker and will outline the programme for government and give her views on it, before answering questions from members.

She is not among the TDs who will be speaking for or against in the debate.

Her speech and contributions will be seen as critical in terms of how the members will decide. It will be listened to very closely by members to see the level of her support, and if there is any conditionality or doubts.

Parliamentary colleagues who favour coalition say they hope she gives the agreement strong support, otherwise there may be doubts over it being passed.

A number of party sources have said there has been strong support expressed for the agreement at constituency zoom meetings held over the past three nights. One source texted to say there was “overwhelming” support while another said it was “substantial”.

These reports came from constituencies where, generally, the public representatives were identified as favouring coalition.

However, it has been acknowledged that the opposition to entering a coalition is much more organised than it was in 2007, and again in 2009, when 84 per cent of members backed the deal.

Registration for the convention (and voting) from the 800 Northern members was reported by some to be low this morning, but that could not be independently confirmed.

Party sources have said it is likely Northern members will be generally less receptive to the programme. If the margins are tight, their votes could be pivotal.

The conference begins at 1pm with the five members of the negotiating team each talking through their respective areas.

The debate proper will begin at 4pm. Among those speaking in favour of coalition will be TD, Joe Brien, MEP Grace O’Sullivan, and Senator Pauline O’Reilly.

At the conclusion of the conference this evening, party leader Eamon Ryan will give the concluding speech in favour of the motion while Ms Hourigan will give the closing speech against the motion.

Separately, a Fine Gael councillor who is a close political associate of Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has said he opposes the coalition agreement with Fianna Fáil and the Greens.

Ray McAdam, a councillor in Mr Donohoe’s constituency of Dublin Central, said he cannot support such a coalition arrangement.