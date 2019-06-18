Sinn Fein’s Toireasa Ferris withdraws name as general election candidate

In what will be a major blow to Sinn Féin in Kerry, local councillor Toireasa Ferris has said she will be withdrawing her name as a general election candidate for personal reasons .

The daughter of the TD Martin Ferris last night told a party meeting, to review the local election results, that it was with”great reluctance and heart break” she was withdrawing.

Ms Ferris (39) is a married mother of two and has been told to scale down the pace of her life after a health issue which was not serious.

A lecturer and a graduate of UL, Ms Ferris holds a masters degree in law and is completing a Phd thesis.

A small number of people knew of her intentions prior the announcement at Kerins O’Rahilly’s GAA in Tralee . She is to continue as a Kerry councillor and a convention to select a new candidate will be held in August.

More to follow...