Sinn Fein’s Toireasa Ferris withdraws name as general election candidate
Kerry councillor tells meeting the decision made with ‘great reluctance’ was for personal reasons
Toireasa Ferris said it was with ’great reluctance and heart break’ she was withdrawing. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA
In what will be a major blow to Sinn Féin in Kerry, local councillor Toireasa Ferris has said she will be withdrawing her name as a general election candidate for personal reasons .
The daughter of the TD Martin Ferris last night told a party meeting, to review the local election results, that it was with”great reluctance and heart break” she was withdrawing.
Ms Ferris (39) is a married mother of two and has been told to scale down the pace of her life after a health issue which was not serious.
A lecturer and a graduate of UL, Ms Ferris holds a masters degree in law and is completing a Phd thesis.
A small number of people knew of her intentions prior the announcement at Kerins O’Rahilly’s GAA in Tralee . She is to continue as a Kerry councillor and a convention to select a new candidate will be held in August.
