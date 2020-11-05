Varadkar accused of throwing NAGP president ‘under the bus’

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar was accused of throwing “under the bus” the president of the GP group he gave a confidential document to.

He came under renewed pressure from Sinn Féin in the Dáil although no other party or grouping raised the controversy over his giving a confidential document negotiated with the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) to Maitiú Ó Tuathail president of the rival NAGP (National Association of General Practitioners) last year.

And the Dáil heard claims that there were at least 35 changes between the document he gave to the NAGP and the eventual contract document agreed with the IMO.

Sinn Féin finance spokesman Pearse Doherty hit out at comments by Mr Varadkar to his parliamentary party meeting that “they should be careful of the friends that they choose”.

“That doesn’t sound to me like words of someone who is sorry for their actions Tánaiste,” Mr Doherty said.

“That sounds to me like words of someone who is annoyed that they got caught and isn’t that the reality?

“Instead of accepting responsibility for your actions you just threw Maitiú Ó Tuathail under the bus.”

The Sinn Féin TD said Dr Ó Tuathail “isn’t to blame here. He was absolutely within his rights as president of the NAGP to seek this document, either from the Minister for Health, or from the Taoiseach himself.

“The wrongdoing here was that you were not entitled to provide this document or indeed the other documents, marked confidential, to the president of the only GP to a friend of yours. It was you who made that decision.”

But Mr Varadkar insisted that he had not sought to blame anyone else. He said “I very clearly and very definitely accepted responsibility for this, and I used the term sole responsibility,” when he addressed the Dáil on Tuesday and answered questions on the issue.

‘At least 35 changes’

Mr Doherty also claimed there were “at least 35 changes from the one that you provided to your friend the president of the NAGP, and the one that was subsequently published by the Department of Health.

“The reality is the discussions were still alive and ongoing, and that part of your argument simply doesn’t stand up to scrutiny.”

Mr Varadkar said he was motivated solely to ensure buy-in by all doctors of the new GP contract under negotiation but Mr Doherty claimed “your rationale for doing so was debunked here in the House on Tuesday night”.

Mr Varadkar said however that he did not have a copy of the report so he did not know how Mr Doherty could make a comparison between the documents they no longer had.

He added: “Any changes are so minor that they did not require a return to Cabinet they were of that nature. If they were significant they would have required a return to Cabinet.”

The Sinn Féin TD also questioned Mr Varadkar on his contacts with Dr O Tuathail at the weekend when the controversy erupted, to try and verify when he sent the Tánaiste told the Dáil he did not have that message anymore.

The Sinn Féin TD said these texts fall under the scope of the Freedom of Information legislation and somebody requesting a confidential document is an official request to the Taoiseach.

Mr Varadkar said he contacted the NAGP president after Rise TD Paul Murphy claimed in a tweet that he had shared the documents on April 2nd.

He said April 17th was closer to his recollection.

“I do have a personal email address like any anything on the public record I did forward on like visually head, but I don’t as standard keep text messages.”

Mr Varadkar said he did not as standard keep text messages and he did not think most people in the House did.