NPHET officials to join Donnelly at Oireachtas Covid-19 comittee

National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) officials are to attend Wednesday’s meeting of the Oireachtas special committee on Covid-19 alongside Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

Committee chairman Michael McNamara had previously criticised the decision of NPHET officials not to attend the meeting.

However,in a change of heart onTuesday. the Department of Health said acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn, Prof Philip Nolan and Dr Cillian de Gascun would now be attending the meeting.

A further 363 cases of Covid-19, including 154 in Dublin, were reported by NPHET on Tuesday.

One further death from the disease was confirmed, with the total now at 1,803.

Figures published on Tuesday evening show there have been 35,740 cases of the disease in the State, with the first was confirmed seven months ago on February 29th.

Of the latest cases, 154 cases are in Dublin, 40 in Cork, 23 in Donegal, 16 in Wexford, 15 in Roscommon, 14 in Galway, 14 in Monaghan, 11 in Kildare, 11 in Meath, 11 in Wicklow, nine in Limerick, six in Clare, five in Mayo, five in Tipperary with the remaining 29 cases split among nine counties. Women accounted for 191 of the infections and men for 172.

The Health Service Executive (HSE) is embarking on an “enhanced surveillance project” to look further back in time during the contact tracing process, the Oireachtas Covid-19 committee was told on Tuesday.

Dr John Cuddihy, director of the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, said the project will focus on activities over a 14-day period by new community transmission cases.

The commitee was told by HSE chief executive Paul Reid the full-year cost of running the test-and-trace system could be as high as €700 million.

Mr Reid told the committee he expects the system to cost in the region of €450 million this year but that this will increase for 2021.