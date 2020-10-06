McEntee confirms gardaí will have no additional powers to enforce Level 3 restrictions

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has confirmed there will be no additional powers for gardaí to enforce Level 3 restrictions, which will be introduced across the State for three weeks from midnight.

Ms McEntee said garda still had the power to prosecute the organisers of indoor or outdoor gatherings in excess of the limits, which state no more than six people from one other household or no more than 25 people at a wedding.

Her comment comes after Tánaiste Leo Varadkar appeared to suggest last night that gardaí would be given enforcement powers.

Ms McEntee suggested that it was possible that a penal provision around movement outside someone’s county may be considered if the country was moved to Level 4 restrictions.

The Minister also said the Government had full confidence in National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) despite ignoring their advice to tighten restrictions to Level 5 to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly also defended the Government’s decision to reject a call from the NPHET to move to Level 5 restrictions and said the State has adequate intensive care bed capacity.

The Government last night announced a tightening of restrictions and a new campaign of enforcement but decided not to follow advice of public health experts despite warnings that infections would surge if the country was not placed in an immediate lockdown.

In a significant break with public health advice and after a series of tense meetings between ministers and officials, the Cabinet moved the entire country to Level 3 restrictions from midnight on Tuesday for the next three weeks, rather than the Level 5 requested by chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan.

In an extraordinary attack last night, Mr Varadkar criticised Dr Holohan and NPHET for springing the surprise of the Level 5 recommendation on Government without notice or consultation on Sunday and also for not thinking its lockdown recommendation through.

He said the rationale of NPHET that hospitals would be overwhelmed was “not shared by the CEO of the HSE (Paul Reid) and the HSE were not consulted on this”.

Mr Varadkar also referred to the introduction of enhanced enforcement options but did not outline these in detail.

Under Level 3 restrictions people will be asked to remain in their county and can have up to six visitors from just one other household.

Indoor gatherings will be banned and wet pubs, restaurants, cafes and bars serving food can remain open for take-away, delivery, and outdoor dining/services to a maximum of 15 people. Wet pubs in Dublin remain closed. Nightclubs, discos and casinos remain closed under Level 3.

Publicans have warned that this is an effective closure order for most pubs and that tomorrow, when the restrictions come into force, 50,000 bar staff will lose their jobs.

ICU beds

Ahead of a Cabinet meeting this morning, where the fallout from the Government’s decision will be discussed, Mr Donnelly said the health service could make additional ICU beds available quickly if required.

“Lets remember that at the very height of this, when there were many more people in hospital, and many times more ICU admissions, we didn’t come close to needing the kind of ICU capacity that the HSE had put in place,” Mr Donnelly said.

Mr Donnelly said he had spoken with HSE chief executive Paul Reid about the issue, who told him he believes there is sufficient capacity in ICU beds.

Asked if he would take responsibility if the decision to depart from public health advice proved to be wrong, Mr Donnelly replied: “It’s not about who’s right and who’s wrong”.

“It’s about trying to make the best decision we can given the evidence we have,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

The Minister said the situation had changed since March and that there were other factors to consider other than the suppression of the virus.

“If we needed to consider nothing other than the suppression of the virus, if we didn’t need to consider the entire of the country, then clearly one could make an argument that says well everyone just needs to go home, close down businesses, don’t leave your house.

“And obviously we know that the virus would be suppressed. But we have to make what we believe is the best decision on behalf of the entire country, that is what we have done.”

He said that Level 3 measures have been shown to work “when we all work hard to put them in place”.

Also speaking ahead of the Cabinet meeting was Green Party leader Eamon Ryan who said the Government had made the right decision not to go to Level 5. His colleague Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien said the Cabinet struck the right balance “between the economy and public health”.

He asked the Opposition not to “politicise” the matter.

Meanwhile public health expert Dr Gabriel Scally has said that the “public spat” between Mr Varadkar and NPHET was “unedifying”.

Emergency Medicine Consultant Dr Chris Luke said medics shouldn’t be running any country. While they have a great deal of medical advice to offer “you need a 360 degree range of expertise coming to Government.”

He added that due to Covid-19 restrictions there had been a “shrinkage of the footprint of every emergency department, which means that there’s less space to see people within emergency departments and outpatient clinics and in addition you’ve got the threat of the virus itself hanging over everybody.”