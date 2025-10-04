Munich Airport resuming flights after drones forced suspensions

Passengers sleeping on inflatable mattresses on the ground at Munich International Airport in Munich, Germany, on Saturday morning. Photograph: Michaela Stache/AFP via Getty Images

Munich International Airport began gradually resuming operations on Saturday morning after drone sightings near its airspace forced it to postpone early flights.

The airport operator warned of disruptions throughout the day in a notice posted on its website.

Both runways at the airport were closed on Friday evening for the second time in less than 24 hours after drones were sighted, leading to dozens of flights being diverted or canceled and stranding some 6,500 passengers.

The airport, which had been scheduled to open at 5am, advised travelers to check with their airlines for updates. - Reuters