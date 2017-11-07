Nice to Sia: Singer leaks nude photo of herself on Twitter

Australian pop singer Sia has leaked a photo of herself on twitter after claiming her nude image was already being sold online.

The tweet, which is accompanied by an image, reads: “Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans. Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas!”.

The image, which appears to be taken at some distance, is of the 41-year-old naked from behind.

Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans. Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas! pic.twitter.com/aeQlnTwLuy — sia (@Sia) November 7, 2017

YES GIRLIE — sarah Ⓥ (@sarahhtullett) November 7, 2017

LEGEND and ICONIC no one compares to you! — Stephan H. (@stephan_hdz) November 7, 2017

A watermark on the photograph reads “Client Preview” and a caption underneath reads “If you make the purchase it will be unblurred and you will receive and additional 14 images.”

Sia is known for valuing her privacy and often covers her face with wigs, masks andpaper bags.

The musician’s upcoming album is also called Everyday Is Christmas.

Fans have been reacting positively at the move on Twitter.