Man finds car 20 years after forgetting where he parked it

We have all been there. You park your car and go about your business. Three hours later you cannot for the life of you remember where you left it. Was it on level 4B? Or was it 3D?

The difference between you and one German man, is that it usually only takes you a few minutes to find it. This week, an elderly German man was re-united with his car twenty years after he forgot where he parked.

He reported his car missing to the police in Frankfurt in 1997 and city authorities have just found it. The car was not stolen, but in fact parked in a garage in an old industrial building.

The car was discovered because the building was due to be demolished. The police set out to find the owner of the vehicle as it was in the way.

When the 76-year-old owner was found, he was driven by police and accompanied by his daughter to be reunited with the car, according to German regional paper Augsberger Allgemein.

The car was in disrepair, and could not be driven home.