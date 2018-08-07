Irish man faces indecent exposure charge after streaking at baseball game

A man believed to be Irish who was arrested after streaking at a Major League Baseball game in the US has been initially charged with trespass and indecent exposure.

He will learn later on Tuesday whether prosecutors have decided to proceed with those charges in court.

Video footage of the incident posted online shows the 28-year-old running around the baseball field before being wrestled to the ground by four officials, to the delighted shouts of the crowd.

It took place at a game between the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

Estrada threw a gem last night. 1-hitter through 7. Jay's win.. Playing like they're in contention not the M 's. And then there was this guy #BlueJays #MarinersJays #Mariners #STREAKER pic.twitter.com/8PxkDkwSqe — Jeff Bromley (@JeffBromley1) August 5, 2018

The man has been identified as Irish in online reports - Sports Illustrated in particular noted a Shamrock tattoo on his posterior - but neither authorities in the US or Canada would confirm his nationality until such time as a charge, if any, is brought against him.

That decision now rests with the Seattle City Attorney’s Office. A spokesman told The Irish Times it expected to have a decision later on Tuesday afternoon, Seattle time.

It is understood the individual was arrested by officers from the nearby Kings County department and released after questioning at the Seattle baseball ground. He is not in custody but must show up to court in the event charges are brought.

Online commentary claimed he is a resident of Vancouver and could face deportation from Canada where such charges are taken very seriously. However, this has not been confirmed as a possibility.

According to reports in Sports Illustrated his friends said they would start a GoFundMe account in a bid to help him following his arrest.

A post from television sports reporter Hazel Mae said: “Since he is an Irish national, he could now be deported. Charges are very serious. All this because I’m told his buddies bet him $80..”.

One law enforcement source in the US said baseball games are “pretty calm events” but episodes of streaking “do happen every once in a while”.

The online video footage has provoked considerable reaction.