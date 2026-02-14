Wasteful Dublin see off even more wasteful Monaghan as visitors miss six goal chances

NFL Division One: Dublin 1-18 Monaghan 0-17

A storybook goal by substitute Joe Quigley was the killer score as Dublin put their first points on the board in the 2026 league. On an Arctic night in Croke Park, Quigley came off the bench with a rare moment of quality, roofing his finish seven minutes from time after Sean Bugler capitalised on a Monaghan turnover. It was enough for Dublin to wriggle free and post a first league win over the visitors since 2017.

Even with just three games gone, the result probably condemns Monaghan to Division Two football next year. Not only have they lost three from three, they’ve been beaten by Roscommon and Dublin, who look like the next cabs off the relegation rank. They were by no means outplayed here but you can’t miss six goal chances and expect to win a Division One game.

That they could have won this one was down to the home side’s wastefulness. In that sense, the evening had a two-bald-men-fighting-over-a-comb feel. Dublin’s first-half shooting was hapless at times, with just seven points scored from 18 shots. They attempted six two-pointers before the break and didn’t score with any of them.

The nadir came on the half-hour when Con O’Callaghan of all people turned around and kicked a tap-over free backwards, only for Ross McGarry’s two-point shot to drop harmlessly into Rory Beggan’s chest. They were a little better in the second half. It would have been some achievement to have been worse.

O’Callaghan in particular seemed to decide he’d basically had enough of the messing. He scored six points in the second half, five of them from play, four of them from a couple of towering two-pointers with his left foot when the game was in the balance. As long as Dublin have him, they have possibilities. It’s a lot to put on one set of shoulders though.

“I think our shot-to-score ratio in the first half was around 20 per cent,” said Ger Brennan afterwards. “We created a lot of chance but didn’t take them. I think in the second half we got the shot-to-score up to around 60. I don’t know how many chances we had and how many Monaghan had but I’d say the hardest one all night was the one Joe Quigley scored, which was Roy Of The Rovers stuff on his debut.”

Dublin's Ciarán Kilkenny fouls Micheal Bannigan of Monaghan. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Quigley’s goal was indeed a pearler and laid bare the lack of composure Monaghan showed at the other end. They butchered four goal chances in the first half, three times drawing smart saves out of Hugh O’Sullivan in the Dublin goal. The usually reliable Micheál Bannigan squandered a further two in the second half, dragging both of them wide at the Davin Stand end. Goals win games. Misses lose them.

“On the positive side, we created a lot of them,” said Gabriel Bannigan of the goal chances. “But we missed them all. If we’d taken one of them, particularly in that second half when we were pretty dominant, momentum was with us and I think it might have been a different outcome. But that’s sport.”

In truth, it does not speak well of Dublin’s prospects that this was such a close-run thing. Bannigan is not running a football team these days so much as a field hospital. He has handed out seven full debuts in the three league games so far, with another four off the bench. He lost one of his officer class here when Ryan McAnespie’s hamstring went just before half-time, on top of losing Stephen Mooney to a broken jaw midweek.

In that sense, matching strides with any Division One team is an achievement. Dublin had so much of the play in the first half though that they should have been able to shake the visitors off. But miss after miss kept Monaghan in it and the sides were level at 0-7 apiece at the break.

Monaghan were much the better side in the third quarter. Dessie Ward put in a brilliant display, whipping over the first two points of the second half. Corner forward Aaron Carey was having a fine night as well and when Andrew Woods stroked over his first of the night on 47 minutes, Monaghan were 0-12 to 0-8 ahead.

Enter Con. The Dublin virtuoso had been out of sorts for much of the first 50 minutes but he hauled Dublin back into it now. After rat-a-tat points from Paddy Small and Ross McGarry, O’Callaghan whistled over a two-pointer on 51 minutes to level the game. When Rory Beggan landed a two-point free on the hour mark to push Monaghan three clear again, O’Callaghan immediately cancelled it out with another two-pointer from play.

In the very next play, Stevie O’Hanlon was turned over darting through midfield, leading to Seán Bugler feeding Quigley and the second-half sub burying his first shot in intercounty football. Though they were never convincing, Dublin saw it out from there.

Dublin: Hugh O’Sullivan; Eoin Murchan, Nathan Doran (0-0-1), David Byrne; Ross McGarry (0-0-1), Brian Howard, Alex Gavin; Ciarán Kilkenny (0-0-2), Charlie McMorrow; Luke Breathnach (0-0-1), Seán Bugler (0-0-3), Niall Scully; Paddy Small (0-0-1), Con O’Callaghan (0-2-4, 2f, 1tpf, 1 45), Lorcan O’Dell. Subs: Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne for Breathnach, 47 mins; Greg McEnaney (0-0-1) for McMorrow, 50 mins; Killian McGinnis for McGarry, 51 mins; Joe Quigley (1-0-0) for O’Dell, 56 mins; Niall O’Callaghan for Kilkenny, 63 mins.

Monaghan: Rory Beggan (0-1-1, 1tpf, 1 45); Darragh McElarney, Cameron Dowd, Ryan Wylie (0-0-1); Ryan O’Toole, Dessie Ward (0-1-2), Oisin McGorman (0-0-1); Michael McCarville, Gary Mohan; Karl Gallagher, Michael Bannigan (0-0-2), Stephen O’Hanlon; Aaron Carey (0-0-3), Andrew Woods (0-0-2, 1f), Ryan McAnespie (0-0-1). Subs: Fionan Carolan for McAnespie, 32 mins; Liam McDonald for Gallagher, 53 mins; Eddie Walsh for Woods, 59 mins; Darragh Treanor for McGorman, 67 mins.

Referee: Liam Devanney (Mayo).