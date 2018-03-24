Young man dies following single car collision in Co Kerry

A young man has died and another is in a serious condition following a single car collision in Co Kerry.

Gardai and emergency services were called to the R558 Tralee to Fenit Road at around 3.20am on Saturday.

Two men were travelling in the car at the time, both in their 20s and from the locality. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The second was removed by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry where his condition is understood to be serious.

The site of the incident is currently closed to traffic and local diversions are in place.

Garda forensic collision investigators are due to examine the scene. The local Coroner has also been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station 066-7102300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.