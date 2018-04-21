Woman rescued after falling on Howth Head cliffs

A woman in her 40s was rescued on Friday after falling on the cliffs at Howth Head.

The Irish Coast Guard Cliff Rescue Unit from Howth responded to the incident after the alarm was raised at about 3pm on Friday.

The woman was located near Balscadden on the north side of Howth Head by the unit.

In a joint operation with gardaí and Dublin Fire Brigade, she was then transferred into a Coast Guard basket stretcher and lifted to the top of the cliffs, where she was transferred to a waiting ambulance.

Her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.