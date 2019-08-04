Woman killed in car crash in Northern Ireland

A woman has died following a two-vehicle collision in Portadown.

The woman, who is believed to be in her 70s, was the passenger in a blue Peugeot 108 involved in a collision with a silver Honda Accord on the Northway shortly before 2pm.

The male driver of the Peugeot, also thought to be in his 70s, was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that were described as very serious

The 54-year-old male driver of the other car was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving.

PSNI Inspector Brian Mills said: “The Northway remains closed at present while we examine the area of the collision.

“I am appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam footage to get in touch by calling 101.”