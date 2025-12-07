Ireland

Infant boy in critical condition after two-car crash near Dundalk in Co Louth

The collision took place on Saturday night on the R132 at Dowdallshill

21/07/2017 -- Generic Garda traffic accident road signs search words crash collision Gardai road block Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times
The infant boy, was taken to the Children’s University Hospital where he remains in critical condition. Stock image. Photograph: Alan Betson
Katie Mellett
Sun Dec 07 2025 - 16:571 MIN READ

An infant boy is in critical condition following a two-car collision near Dundalk in Co Louth.

The collision took place on Saturday night, December 6th at around 8.20pm on the R132 at Dowdallshill, Dundalk.

The driver of the first car, a woman in her late 20s, received non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

The passenger, the infant boy, was taken to the Children’s University Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The driver of the second car, a man in his early 50s and the passenger, a female teenager, received non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

Gardaí and the emergency services attended the scene.

The N52 at the scene is currently closed for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí have said investigations are ongoing.

