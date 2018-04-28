Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on Co Galway farm

A woman has been killed after being hit by a vehicle on a farm in Co Galway.

The deceased, aged in her 70s, was struck by an agricultural vehicle near Boula, Portumna, at about 4pm on Friday.

Gardaí and emergency services attended but the woman was pronounced dead a short time later.

The scene has been preserved ahead of an investigation by the Garda Technical Bureau. The State Pathologist has been notified and is expected on Saturday morning.

Gardaí said the local coroner was also informed and investigations were continuing.