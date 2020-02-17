Wet and windy weather: ‘no respite ahead,’ says Met Éireann

Fears of widespread flooding are growing as another wet week is forecast by Met Éireann following Storm Dennis.

Many parts of the country experienced torrential rain over the weekend and winds gusting at 66 knots (122 km/h).

About 1,800 homes remain without electricity on Monday morning after Storm Dennis passed over the country.

“There is very little respite ahead,” according to Met Éireann forecaster Siobhan Ryan. “The jet stream is directly over us and it is driving a lot of low pressure systems across the north Atlantic so the strong signal is for lots of unsettled weather with plenty of wind and rain. There is a lot of rain on the way occasionally turning wintery.”

“We are looking at similar amounts of rainfall as last week. There is no storm systems coming in, but there could be high volumes of rain on Wednesday and Thursday in the western half of the country. It looks like there could be high volumes of rain later in the weekend.”

Parts of the midlands received 40mms of rain over the weekend some of it falling in very heavy showers.

Last week most parts of the country had between 2 and 0.5 times the average amount of rain with Shannon Airport recording 93.6mm (almost four inches) of rain/snow in the seven days up to Saturday. This was 5 times the monthly average.

The forecast is for cold, blustery and showery weather for the first half of the week, but then it will get much wetter on Wednesday.

The rest of the week until next weekend looks to be very wet with a risk of further spot flooding on Friday.

Met Éireann is forecasting that between 2 and 4 times the average amount of rain will fall this week.

Most soils remain saturated or waterlogged after Storm Ciara and Storm Dennis and Met Éireann has warned that this will not improve over the week.