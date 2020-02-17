Coronavirus: Irish passengers trapped on cruise ship in Japan set to be evacuated

Irish passengers trapped on a cruise ship off Yokohama in Japan for the past fortnight because of the coronavirus are expected to be evacuated after the Department of Foreign Affairs said it was examining proposals for them.

The United States on Sunday began taking its citizens off the Diamond Princess. Canada, Italy, South Korea, Australia and Hong Kong were also making plans for their citizens among the 3,700 passengers and crew.

In response to queries about the possible evacuation of at least two Irish passengers, a department spokeswoman said: “We are working with other like-minded countries.”

She added the Irish passengers, believed to be a couple, were receiving consular assistance. They were expected to face another two-week quarantine period once off the ship.

The Japanese authorities had said the results of tests for the virus performed on everyone on board would be available by Friday, when staggered disembarkations could begin. However, the US authorities had begun to take about 400 of its citizens off the ship on Sunday.

Some 355 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed among the ship’s passengers, including 70 on Sunday. All of the ill have been brought ashore to hospitals. The outbreak is by far the biggest outside China.