Voluntary hospice calls for guaranteed minimum State funding

Voluntary hospices should be guaranteed minimum State funding to meet the growing palliative care needs as people are living longer with terminal diseases, according to a leading hospice.

The Marymount Hospice in Cork helped 1,500 people in 2008, but it is now treating 3,000 people, according to the hospice’s chief executive Sandra McCloskey.

By 2021, the number of over-65s will have grown by 36 per cent, she said, leading to increased demand for palliative care.

“We are are living longer with higher levels of chronic illness,” she said. “Our ageing population will drive a large increase in the number of new cancers leading to increased need to access specialist palliative care.”

Hospices are “genuinely indebted” to voluntary fundraisers, who raise up to a third of their spending annually, said Dr McCloskey. “Each hospice currently raises a minimum of between €2 million and €4 million each year for operations. Without reaching this target, services would have to be curtailed.”

Marymount is part of the Voluntary Hospice Group, which includes the North West Hospice in Sligo, Milford Care Centre in Limerick, Galway Hospice; Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross and St Francis Hospice in Raheny and Blanchardstown. “These hospices provide a hub from where specialist palliative care services are delivered, both on site and through out-reach clinical programmes. They also host education and research facilities, which are essential for wider healthcare education,” said Dr McCloskey.