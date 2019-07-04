Varadkar apologises for ‘sinning priest’ comment

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has apologised for remarks he made in the Dáil where he compared Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin to a secretly sinning priest.

Mr Varadkar said the comments were made in the heat of the moment and said he would withdraw them.

Mr Varadkar is hosting a plenary Meeting with Churches, Faith Communities and Non-Confessional Organisations.

He admitted that the timing of comments the comments was “not the best.”

“I said something in the heat of the debate in the Dáil yesterday. It was a rather bitter and personal debate on both sides.

“In doing so, I have offended a lot of people who I never intended to offend. I am sorry for that, I do apologise and I am going to withdraw the remarks.”

“I was talking about the sin of hypocrisy. This is something that was said in the heat of a political debate. I have immense respect for priests, for the sacrifice they give really in the lives they lead and I have immense respect for people of faith.”

In the Dáil, he said: “I am always amused and bemused that Deputy Martin likes to accuse me of being partisan and personal yet as is evidenced by his name-calling today he is very capable of being partisan and personalised himself.”

“He kind of reminds me of one of those parish priests who preaches from the altar telling us how to avoid sin while secretly going behind the altar and engaging in any amount of sin himself.”

Before he made his apology at Dublin Castle, Mr Varadkar was seen talking to Archbishop Diarmuid Martin.

‘Very hurtful’

The co-founder of the Association of Catholic Priests said political parties would “do well to remember that priests have feelings as well as votes,” following the Taoiseach’s remarks.

Fr Brendan Hoban said priests, along with their parishioners and friends have feelings and votes, and that “an apology might be advised.” Speaking to The Irish Times he wondered if Mr Varadkar would have said such a thing about a Church of Ireland minister.

The bishop of Waterford and Lismore, Alphonsus Cullinan , described the Taoiseach’s comments as “very hurtful.”

Bishop Cullinan said the comment was unfortunate and it was ironic that it should come the day before a structured dialogue meeting, involving Mr Varadkar, Government members and representatives of the churches of other faiths and of non-confessional bodies, takes place at Dublin Castle.

“Now we have one particular religion being singled out for crass treatment.”

He said he was standing up for priests around the country. “I am saying well done, you’re doing a great job, keep going.”

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Today with Sean O’Rourke Show, the bishop said the vast majority of priests work “so hard” and ordinary people are deeply offended “by the comment from the head of parliament.”

It was not balanced treatment, he said. When asked if the Taoiseach should apologise for the comment, Bishop Cullinan said it was up to Mr Varadakar to clarify.

The situation was very unfortunate and he hoped it would not be repeated. Bringing in the church “out of the blue” when speaking about the Fianna Fáil leader, was “unprovoked.”

“I don’t know why he did that.”

He urged priests not to be upset by the comment as “the majority of people love their priests.”