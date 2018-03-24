Van Morrison says he got divorced last week

Van Morrison and Michelle Rocca were granted a divorce in Dublin last week, according to a statement released by the singer.

“Last week, in Dublin, I was granted a divorce,” he said.

“At my age, I have found it to be a hugely wearying, protracted experience and I’m relieved that it has finally reached a conclusion.”

It is not the first time Morrison has released a statement focusing on the status of his relationship with Ms Rocca

The singer-songwriter (72) thanked his family and close friends “for providing respite from the storm over the past eight years”. He added: “You know who you are and I’m eternally grateful.”

Ms Rocca could not be reached for comment.

It is not the first time Morrison has released a statement focusing on the status of his relationship with Ms Rocca. In 2015, when she was involved in a High Court action aimed at halting refurbishment work by neighbours in Dalkey, Co Dublin, he got involved via a press release.

Legally separated

As part of her action she had said the planning application should be rejected as it would give her neighbours unimpeded views into her home. She said privacy was an important consideration for the singer who liked to be able to get out of his car and go to his front door without being overlooked.

Almost immediately Morrison issued a statement saying he had never lived in the house and that couple had been legally separated since September 2013. Ms Rocca subsequently dropped the case.