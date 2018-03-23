Pedestrians killed in Ballinasloe crash named locally

The east Galway town of Ballinasloe is in mourning on Friday after the death of two close friends and well-known local women after they were hit by a car on Thursday evening.

The victims have been named locally as Maureen Dooley and Deirdre Kilmartin. Both were married and lived in the town.

The friends were walking on Station Road on Thursday when they were involved in an incident involving two cars.

They were pronounced dead at the scene following the arrival of the emergency services.

Ms Dooley was a secondary school maths teacher at Marist College in Athlone. She was from Deerpark and is survived by her husband and three children.

Ms Kilmartin was from originally from Sarsfields Road in Ballinasloe, which adjoins the road where the collision took place.

She lived with her family on the Shannonbridge side of the town and worked in a local veterinary surgery. She was married with two children.

Ms Dooley and Ms Kilmartin were both in their mid-50s. They were prominent figures in the community and could often be seen walking together.

Local Sinn Féin Cllr Dermot Connolly says it was shocking incident said and the town was numb.

“It is devastating for the whole community in Ballinasloe. News you don’t want to hear,” said Cllr Connolly.

“It’s just one of those sad occurrences that you’re hoping wouldn’t visit your community. But it’s in ours this morning and it’s devastating,” he said.

“ They were lovely mild people who would meet and always with a smile. Hard working, involved in the community. Local people from well-established families that were well-known in the area.

Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses to contact the Ballinasloe Garda station on 090 9631890, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.