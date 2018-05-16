Unions call for delay to new work permits for agri-business sector

Trade unions have sought a delay in the implementation of a Government initiative to grant hundreds of work permits to overwseas workers due to concerns for its impact on existing pay and working conditions.

Earlier this week Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys announced a scheme to provide a total of 800 work permits on a pilot basis for workers outside the European Economic Area in a bid to ease labour shortages in the Irish horticulture and meat processing sectors.

Ms Humphreys said the permits regime was focused on critical skill gaps at the higher end of the labour market “as we position Ireland for further growth in the knowledge economy”.

A new minimum remuneration threshold of €22,000 is to be introduced for such occupations.

However the private sector committee of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions on Tuesday urged the Government to delay the implementation of the move to grant the 800 work permits to non EU/EEA nationals in the horticulture and meat processing industries “ in order to address serious concerns at its potential impact on pay and working conditions”.

Ictu general secretary Patricia King said the Government statement indicated that the rate of pay applying to these workers would be €22,000 per annum.

However, she said this fell far short of the current minimum rate for work permit applicants of €35,000 per annum.

“It is unclear as to who decided on this particular rate of pay and on what basis. It is the view of Congress that such decisions should be made by the Labour Court, ” she said.

“In addition, there was no consultation with representative unions in the sectors concerned and apparently no account taken of collective agreements already in place, in some of these sectors. We can only assume that this part of an overall agenda to drive down wages in particular sectors of the economy,” Ms King said.

She said the Government announcement had made reference to obligations on employers to provide accommodation and other welfare measures, but that it contained no detail on the standard of accommodation to be provided and whether the employer would be required to meet the cost of these supports.

“The announcement comes at a time when a review group established by government is looking at the overall employment permits system. This group is due to report to the Minister by the end of June. It is worth asking, what systems or controls have been put in place to support these workers and ensure they are not left open to exploitation by unscrupulous employers.”

Ms King said there were 17million unemployed people in the EU and 26,000 undocumented migrants in Ireland and it was “extraordinary that no serious attempts were made to address these issues before arriving at this decision.”