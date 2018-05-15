Tributes paid to well-known builder and father of 10 who died in accident

Tributes were paid on Tuesday to well-known east Clare builder and farmer, Pat O’Connor, who died in a workplace accident.

Mr O’Connor (71), a father of 10, died as a result of crush injuries he received while carrying out maintenance work on a mini digger near his home in the Magherabawn area of Feakle.

Insp David Finnerty of Killaloe Garda station said that gardaí are treating the fatality as a “tragic accident”.

Mr O’Connor’s death brings to 17 the number of people who have lost their lives in workplace accidents this year, with agriculture accounting for six of those fatalities.

It is understood Mr O’Connor’s body was discovered by a relative in the early hours of Tuesday morning after he failed to return to his home from carrying out the repairs.

Mr O’Connor was well known in the building industry in Co Clare. Through his construction firm, he built the private Sean Dun housing estate in Ennis and also completed a number of local authority housing schemes.

Member of Clare Co Council, Pat Hayes (FF), said the local community was “numbed” by the tragedy.

Cllr Hayes said: “The local community will do its best for the family. It is a real tragedy for the family. Pat had a number of teenage children and they are now without their Dad.”

Cllr Hayes said that Mr O’Connor was very popular. He said: “He was very involved in the local community and enjoyed going to his hurling matches.”

On Tuesday two separate investigations by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) and the Garda Síochána were underway into the accident.