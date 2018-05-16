CervicalCheck: Ministers ‘not informed of delays in telling women’

No Ministers were informed about delays in telling women the results of cervical cancer screening audits, the Department of Health chief medical officer has said.

Dr Tony Holohan also told the Oireachtas health committee that the decision not to escalate the issue further up the line was “reasonable and fair”.

It emerged last month that at least 162 women with cervical cancer had not been informed about the audit results and past false tests. Of 209 women who could have had earlier intervention in light of false tests, 18 have died.

In an opening statement to the committee on Wednesday, he said: “It has become clear that the non-disclosure of clinical audit findings was widespread. It has also become clear that the issue of disclosure was the subject of dispute among the relevant clinical community.

“I can provide assurance that the Department was not aware of these issues until this controversy arose. We have since had the opportunity to engage directly with a view to understanding, directing and investigating what happened.

“So let me spell it out clearly; firstly, no Minister was advised. Secondly, the decision not to escalate was a fair and reasonable decision. It was reasonable because the information provided in the briefing notes provided by the HSE to the Department was evidence of ongoing improvement to how the service was being delivered, rather than the identification of a problem which, of its nature, required escalation to Ministerial level. The HSE has and will confirm that within their systems no escalation of concern in relation to the implementation of this audit programme took place.”

Dr Holohan said the characterisation of the Department of Health, his colleagues and himself in the media in recent days had been unfair.

He said the Department of Health was was far from an organisation that was unwilling to seek proper disclosure to patients, that was unwilling to directly performance manage the HSE, and to escalate appropriately to Ministers.

He said any fair assessment of its work record would show that this was simply untrue.

Hands-on involvement

“Firstly, in relation to cancer, both I and the assistant secretary in Acute Hospitals have a long and very proud record of a hands-on involvement and achievement in major cancer developments. A key component of our work has been to drive extensions to cancer screening, starting with breast to cervical and to bowel screen. We were hands on in the establishment of these programmes.”

Dr Holohan said much had been spoken of the fact that this issue was not escalated to the attention of the Minister.

“I, as Chief Medical Officer, and the assistant secretary , Acute Hospitals, have a long established practise of appropriate escalation of issues to Ministers, often in circumstances where the issues being escalated are difficult and challenging and may pose political challenges for the Ministers in question.”

“From our responses to individual incidents in the time of Minister Martin, to the establishment of the Patient Safety Commission by Minister Harney, through to the work on major challenging issues such as Portlaoise and other maternity services up to and including the Maternity Strategy, and the establishment of the National Patient Safety Office by Minister Varadkar, we have a long track record of not just escalating, but working hands on with a succession of Ministers and the senior leadership of the health system, and most importantly with patients and patient groups, to spearhead what has been an enormous programme of reform. “

Dr Holohan told the committee he did regard open disclosure as optional.

He said open disclosure should happen in the right way, in every circumstance in which it was indicated.

Stepped approach

“Patients simply must be informed. I know that this can be a challenge for the medical profession internationally, but professionals in this country are rising to that challenge. Our legislative approach is to encourage doctors to do the right thing in circumstances where disclosure is required. We know from the evidence internationally that one of the reasons that disclosure does not happen is that doctors fear the medico legal consequences.

“We have directly addressed this fear through the voluntary disclosure legislation which we have introduced. That legislation provides that if doctors disclose appropriately, they will not contribute further to any legal risks they may have. That is intended to create a safe space and encourage people to do the right thing.”

He said this was not to say that the department did not see a role for mandatory open disclosure. He said “a stepped approach” is required.

“Following many months of work, we have secured Government approval to introduce mandatory open disclosure for a specified list of serious reportable events. This is in line with the UK duty of candour. However, it goes further in that it places the duty directly on doctors, and not simply on organisations, to make those disclosures. Thus the commitment to open disclosure in this country exceeds that in the UK and is based on our assessment of what will work best to encourage and support disclosure in the right way and required disclosure where events are sufficiently serious. This has been the result of a huge amount of work by the Department over a long period of time.”

Different attitude

The approach of the Department of Health when it received details of the cervical cancer screening audits in 2016 was reasonable, based on the information available at the time, its Secretary General has said.

Jim Breslin told the Oireachtas committee on health in an opening statement on Wednesday that a major concern would have been triggered if the widespread non-disclosure of audit findings to women had been escalated by CervicalCheck within the HSE and raised with the Department.

He said in such a scenario a much different attitude would have been adopted by the Department of Health.

“But, based upon the information we had, we viewed the initiative taken to communicate audit findings to women in a positive light.”

“The information submitted by the HSE in relation to this audit in 2016 provided the Department with an understanding that this was a retrospective clinical audit undertaken for quality assurance and learning purposes and that CervicalCheck had a clear objective to provide results to consultants in order to allow for direct communication with the women concerned. Both clinical audit and communication of the results of clinical audit to women were seen by the Department to be very worthy and valuable undertakings by the CervicalCheck programme. Clinical audit is an important means by which standards are maintained and advances made in health care.”

Mr Breslin said there were are two ways of looking at issues - based upon the information available at the time or with hindsight.

“Of course had the subsequent widespread non-disclosure been escalated by CervicalCheck within the HSE and raised with the Department, this would have triggered a major concern and a much different attitude. But, based upon the information we had, we viewed the initiative taken to communicate audit findings to women in a positive light.”

Vicky Phelan and Stephen Teap are expected before the Public Accounts Committee at 5pm.

Ms Phelan won a €2.5 million settlement last month after she received incorrect smear test results which failed to diagnose her with cervical cancer.

Mr Teap’s wife Irene was diagnosed with cancer in 2015 and died last year after two undisclosed false tests in 2010 and 2013.