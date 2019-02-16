Two men from Tallaght missing for almost two weeks

Gardaí in Tallaght are seeking help in tracing two men missing for almost two weeks.

Noel Leeson (34) and Anthony Keegan (47), who are both from the Russell Square area in Tallaght, were last seen on February 3rd.

It is believed they might have travelled to Birmingham in the UK and could have a black Audi A3 with the licence plate 05-D-46207.

Mr Leeson is described as being 5ft 9in tall, of slim build with short brown hair. He has blue eyes and usually has stubble or a beard and speaks with a Dublin accent. He has a distinctive scar on his neck.

Mr Keegan is about 6ft tall, of slim build with short brown hair. He has brown eyes and usually has stubble or a beard and speaks with a Dublin accent.

He has a number of distinctive ink dots on his knuckles. When last seen, he was wearing a brown leather jacket, navy jeans, and black shoes.

Anybody with any information in relation to the whereabouts of either man, is asked to contact the gardaí at Tallaght Garda station on 01-6666000.