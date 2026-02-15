Ireland

Have your say: Have you considered egg-freezing? Is it viable in Ireland?

France is sending a letter to 29-year-olds suggesting they avail of the free egg-freezing available

The Irish Times is interested to hear from men and women about planning for parenthood
Sun Feb 15 2026 - 18:511 MIN READ

The French government, concerned about the country’s falling birth rate, is writing to every 29-year-old in the country suggesting they avail of the free egg-freezing available to women aged 29 to 37 in France.

The Irish Times is interested to hear from men and women about planning for parenthood. What is your situation now, does future fertility concern you, and have you considered egg-freezing? (In Ireland, the process is far more costly.) Or is France “leaping on the Handmaid’s Tale bandwagon” as our columnist Jennifer O’Connell writes?

You are invited to share your experience or opinion in the form below. A selection of responses may be published – please state if you would like to be named or anonymised.

Please include a phone number for verification purposes only.

We will curate a selection of submissions for an article but please note we may not publish every submission we receive.

