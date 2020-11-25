Two men found dead in Dublin city centre

Two men were found dead in Dublin this morning.

One of the men, in his 40s, was discovered on Leinster Lane, in Dublin city centre, by a passersby at around 8.30am.

Around an hour later, a second man was found dead in an apartment on Longford Street, also in the city centre, in accommodation understood to be owned by a charity.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the separate scenes.

The remains of the two men were taken to the City Morgue for postmortem examinations to be carried out.

Gardaí said they were awaiting postmortem results to ascertain the direction their investigations will take.

However, the deaths are not at present thought to be suspicious, with gardaí saying “their deaths are not thought to be linked”.

The deaths of the two men brings to more than 57 the number of people who have died in Dublin so far this year.

The deaths comes almost six years to the day that there was a national outcry when homeless man, Jonathan Corrie (43), was discovered dead in a door way on Molesworth Street.

Last month a young mother of four was one of two homeless people found dead in Dublin over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The woman (31) is thought to have been dead a number of days when her body was found in a tent at Lynch’s Lane in Clondalkin, in the early hours of Saturday, October 24th.

Independent Councillor Anthony Flynn and Homeless Awareness Advocate described the latest deaths as “appalling”.

Referring to homeless people on the streets of Dublin, Mr Flynn said: “The buck stops with the Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien. I’ve begged him to take them off the streets as they did during the first lockdown of Covid-19 but Government services are not doing that.

“How many more people have to die before the Minister does something about this. This is so upsetting, annoying and frustrating. My blood is boiling.

“I’ve warned the powers that be that more deaths were inevitable because of this pandemic and now that winter has really set in with the cold nights.”

Mr Flynn added: “The Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE) need to do more than what they say they are doing.”

Figures from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage show that from the end of September 4,251 people were homeless in Dublin while nationwide the numbers totalled 6,073.

DRHE and the Health Service Executive are to carry out an investigation into homeless deaths this year.

Earlier this month, a homelessness report carried out by the DRHE committed to “jointly carry out a detailed review of all deaths in homeless services this year”.

The total number of single adults in emergency accommodation has continued to increase, and in September this number was 2,994 according to the Council report.

The number of single adults presenting as homeless and using emergency accommodation for the first time has remained high. Figures from an eight month period show that in September 135 single adults used emergency accommodation for the first time; it was 134 in August, 176 in July, 105 in June, 123 in May, 99 in April, 108 in March, 160 in February and in January there were 215.

There has been some success in terms of for single persons leaving emergency accommodation, with 89 single adults exiting to tenancy and 57 single preventions through new tenancies in September. In August those figures stood at 68 and 59.

The Council and HSE have also initiated a joint review on all aspects of how emergency accommodation facilities are operated on behalf of the DRHE in the city and a comparison of day-to-day management operations between the NGOs and private operators.