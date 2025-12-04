Irish-trained mercenaries in Russia, and today’s other top stories from the Irish Times

A billboard depicting General Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the Libyan National Army, in Benghazi. Photograph: Ivor Prickett/The New York Times

Libyan soldiers previously trained by former Irish Defence Forces personnel have appeared in Russia and have expressed fears they will be deployed to the frontline in Ukraine, writes Conor Gallagher.

More than 33,000 images of people disappeared, tortured and killed in Syria have been uncovered. Sally Hayden is writing about the trove of photographs which reveal previously unknown details about Bashar Al-Assad’s industrial killing machinery. Warning: this article contains distressing images.

The public service needs a complete mindset change from one of box-ticking and avoiding legal challenge, to getting things done. That’s just one of the reactions to the government’s Accelerating Infrastructure plan published yesterday.

Looking for tech gift ideas this Christmas? Don’t miss Ciara O’Brien’s festive tech guide today.