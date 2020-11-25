Boris Johnson confirms Santa is ‘ready and raring to go’

The British prime minister has written to allay the fears of children across the country by confirming Father Christmas will be “packing his sleigh and delivering presents this Christmas!”

Boris Johnson confirmed as much in a reply to a letter from eight-year-old Monti, who had written to the prime minister asking for clarity on the subject.

“Dear Mr Johnson, I am 8 years old and I was wondering if you and the government had thought about santa coming this christmas,” wrote Monti.

“If we leave hand sanitiser by the cookies can he come? Or will he wash his hands? I understand you are very busy but can you and the scientists please talk about this.”

Monti (aged 8) wrote to me asking if Father Christmas will be able to deliver presents this year 🎅🎁🎄



I've had lots of letters about this, so I have spoken with experts and can assure you that Father Christmas will be packing his sleigh and delivering presents this Christmas! pic.twitter.com/pXwcjHSxZg — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 25, 2020

Mr Johnson shared his letter of reply on Twitter, adding that he had received “lots of letters about this” and had consulted with experts about the issue.

“I have put in a call to the North Pole and I can tell you Father Christmas is ready and raring to go, as are Rudolph and all of the other reindeer,” wrote the prime minister.

Boris Johnson praised the child’s idea to put hand sanitiser next to any treats left for Santa. File photograph: Niklas Halle’n/ AFP/Getty

“The Chief Medical Officer has asked me to tell you that, provided Father Christmas behaves in his usual responsible way and works quickly and safely, there are no risks to your health or his.”

Mr Johnson also praised Monti’s idea to put hand sanitiser next to any treats left for Father Christmas.

“Using it yourself, and washing your hands regularly, is exactly the kind of thing that will get you and your friends on the nice list,” he wrote.– PA