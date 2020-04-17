Two juveniles charged following multiple car break-ins in Cork

Two juveniles have been ordered to stay out of West Cork after they were charged in connection with a series of break-ins to cars and the theft of van in Kinsale earlier this month.

The two youths, who are from Cork city, were arrested and brought before a special sitting of Bandon District Court on Friday night in relation to crimes which happened in Kinsale on April 6th.

Thieves broke into some 15 cars at Eltin’s Wood and Compass Quay in Kinsale at around 4am in the morning and a Renault van was also stolen in the town on the same night.

At Friday’s court sitting, Insp Brian Murphy told Judge John King that gardaí did not have any objection to the two youths obtaining bail provided that they agreed to abide by a number of strict bail conditions.

Conditions included that they would stay at their home addresses in Cork city, abide by a 10pm to 7am curfew and that they would not enter West Cork save for court appearances.

Insp Murphy also asked that the youths agree to abide by Government guidelines regarding Covid-19 including that they would not venture more than two kilometres from their homes for the duration of the pandemic.

The two youths agreed to abide by the conditions. Judge King remanded both youths on their own bonds to appear again at Bandon District Court on July 3rd.