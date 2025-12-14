Ireland

Two young men dead after four-vehicle crash in Co Tipperary

Two women in their 20s were also taken to hospital, gardaí said

The crash happened just before 6pm on Saturday on a local road at Killeen, Ballinunty in the county. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Bairbre Holmes, Press Association
Sun Dec 14 2025 - 08:081 MIN READ

Two young men, one in his early 20s and one in his late teens, have died after a four-vehicle crash in Co Tipperary.

Gardaí said two women in their 20s were taken to Tipperary University Hospital.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Six others were medically assessed at the scene but did not require hospital treatment.

The crash happened just before 6pm on Saturday on a local road at Killeen, Ballinunty.

The two men who died were in the same car, while the two women were travelling in another car.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are at the scene and the road remains closed with local diversions in place.

The local coroner has been notified and post-mortem examinations will be arranged.

Gardaí have asked anyone who witnessed the crash, or has footage of the area at that time, to come forward.

