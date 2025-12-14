Bondi shooting the latest in a string of anti-Semitic incidents in Australia since start of war in Gaza

Health workers put a patient into an ambulance after Sunday's shooting incident at Bondi Beach in Sydney. Photograph: Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images

Australia has experienced a string of anti-Semitic attacks on ​synagogues, buildings and cars since the beginning of Israel’s war in Gaza in October 2023.

Here are some key events:

May 25, 2024: Australia’s largest Jewish school graffitied in Melbourne.

Oct ‍13: Anti-Semitic graffiti on Jewish bakery in Sydney, with note left for owner reading “be careful”.

Oct 17: Front door of Bondi brewery Curly Lewis Brewing Company in Sydney set alight.

Oct 20: Neighbouring ‍Bondi Kosher deli Lewis’ Continental Kitchen set alight.

A taskforce investigating anti-Semitic attacks charges a former biker gang member in March over allegedly directing two men to set fire to Curly Lewis Brewing Company and Lewis’ Continental Kitchen in order to distract police resources. He denies the charges and is released on bail.

Prime minister Anthony Albanese later says information from the national ‌intelligence agency shows the Iranian government was behind the arson attack on Lewis’ Continental Kitchen.

Nov 21: Cars set alight, buildings vandalised in Sydney’s east, an area with a large Jewish ⁠population.

Dec 6: Adass Israel Synagogue torched in Melbourne’s south, treated by police as a suspected terror attack. Victoria state counter-terrorism taskforce in ‌August ​2025 ‍charges two men over the attack. Days later, Albanese announces the incident was also directed by the Iranian government.

Dec 7: Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu says anti-Semitic attacks in Australia linked to the government’s position at the United Nations on Palestine.

Dec 9: Federal Police Task Force on Anti-Semitism launched.

Dec 11: Cars burned, buildings vandalised in Sydney’s ⁠east.

Jan 7, 2025: Man charged after allegedly threatening worshippers near the Chabad North Shore synagogue in Sydney’s north.

Jan 10: Allawah Synagogue in Sydney’s south graffitied ⁠with swastikas.

Jan 11: Graffiti and attempted arson of the Newtown Synagogue ⁠in Sydney’s west. New South Wales state Premier Chris Minns calls the attack an escalation in anti-Semitic crime. Cars and a house vandalised with anti-Semitic graffiti in Sydney’s west.

Jan 16: Federal anti-Semitism task force makes first arrest, charging a ‍Sydney man over alleged death threats and vandalism.

Jan 17: Cars set alight, building formerly owned by a Jewish community leader vandalised in Sydney’s east.

Jan 19: Minns announces laws to strengthen hate speech protections and ban protests outside places of worship.

Jan 21: Childcare centre set alight and graffitied in Sydney’s east. Police charge woman over December 11th attack. Albanese announces a national cabinet meeting in response to the escalation of anti-Semitism.

Jan 29: New South Wales state police say they found a caravan, or trailer, filled with explosives in Sydney’s northwest. The authorities later say this was a fake plan by an organised crime network to attack a ‌Sydney synagogue, a move meant to divert ‌police resources.

Feb 12: Two nurses in a Sydney hospital are suspended from work for threatening to kill Jewish patients and refusing to treat them in a video on TikTok, triggering an investigation by police, authorities said.

July 4: Twenty worshippers at ‌a Sabbath dinner at the East Melbourne Synagogue flee a fire that police describe as arson. A man is arrested and charged with various offences, as the authorities investigate whether ⁠the incident was linked to a disturbance the same night at an Israeli restaurant in the city.

Dec 14: At least 12 people killed and a dozen wounded after two gunmen open fire on the first night of Hanukkah at Sydney’s Bondi Beach. – Reuters