Two arrested following theft of ATM in Co Antrim

The PSNI may have made a major breakthrough in trying to crack down on the spate of ATM machine thefts on both sides of the Border after two people were arrested in Co Antrim on Tuesday morning following another cash machine robbery.

The arrests were made after the theft at Nutts Corner near Crumlin in Co Antrim.

Det Insp Richard Thornton said that police received a report that a digger was being used to remove an ATM from a service station on the Tully Road at around 3.30am on Tuesday.

“We immediately directed considerable policing resources to the area and two arrests were made and the stolen ATM recovered,” he said.

“Both people are currently in custody and will be questioned on suspicion of theft and a number of other offences,” he said.

“Tully Road remains closed and diversions are in place whilst the scene is examined further,” he said.

Det Insp Thornton appealed to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the Nutts Corner area overnight to contact the police.

Police have been under pressure to apprehend the gangs involved in the robberies.

Since the start of the year, 15 cash machines were stolen in 12 incidents in Northern Ireland. Since January there were ATM thefts in Moira, Co Down; Antrim; Omagh and Dungannon in Co Tyrone; Newtownabbey in Co Antrim; Irvinestown in Co Fermanagh; Ahoghill, Co Antrim, Dungiven, Co Derry; Bushmills, Co Antrim; Crumlin, Co Antrim; and now Nutts Corner.

There were also failed attempt in Craigavon, Co Armagh and in Ballymena in Co Antrim.

Towns in the South close to the Border such as Ballybay, Co Monaghan, Kingscourt, Co Cavan and Castleblayney, Co Monaghan and Kells, Co Meath have also seen ATM thefts.