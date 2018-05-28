Tributes to late motor neurone disease campaigner Jan Battles

Tributes have been paid to former Sunday Times journalist Jan Battles, who died on Sunday.

Ms Battles was diagnosed with motor neurone disease since in March 2013 and then campaigned to raise awareness about the condition.

Ms Battles, originally from Dunmore East, Co Waterford, worked as a journalist with The Sunday Times for 15 years, before moving to RTÉ in 2011, where she worked as a multimedia journalist and then on the RTÉ Guide.

The Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA) issued a statement on Monday, which said “it is with a heavy heart that we share the very sad news that Jan Battles has passed away”.

“Jan bravely fronted our awareness campaign in 2014. She was an incredible courageous woman and our thoughts are with her family during this time. May she rest in peace,” it said.

Motor neurone disease is a neurological condition that affects the nerves in the brain and spinal cord, and increasingly disrupts muscle movement, creating difficulties walking, talking, and eating.

In a notice posted on Rip.ie, Ms Battles’ family said she passed away peacefully, “surrounded by her loving family at home, in the kind care of the staff of Our Lady’s Hospice Homecare Team.”

Her funeral will take place on Wednesday, at the Church of Mary Immaculate, Oblate Fathers, near her home in Inchicore, Dublin.