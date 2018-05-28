Angler drowns near Foxford, Co Mayo, while fishing on river Moy

A man has died after getting into difficulty while fishing for salmon on the river Moy in Co Mayo.

The man, who was in his 50s, drowned on Monday afternoon near Foxford.

His body was later recovered and brought to Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar where a postmortem is to be carried out on Tuesday.

Other anglers in the area were unable to save him after he apparently lost his footing.

Gardaí have not yet confirmed the deceased man’s name.