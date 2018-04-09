Together for Yes campaign says it is on course to raise €500,000

Together for Yes has said it is on course to raise €500,000 to fund its Eighth Amendment referendum campaign.

Ailbhe Smyth, the co-director of Together for Yes, said it has had donations of €170,000 to date which is “in line with and in some respect over our target”.

When asked if she feared that the Yes side in the referendum will be outspent by the No side, she said: “It is not up for us to be adding up what the other side is doing. We are more focused on what we are doing.”

The Together for Yes group is a coalition of 70 organisations including the National Women’s Council, the Rape Crisis Network Ireland, Women’s Aid, the Irish Family Planning Association, the Union of Students in Ireland, the Well Woman Centre and One Family.

It is the major organisation campaigning to repeal Article 40.3.3 from the constitution.

Orla O’Connor, the other co-chair of the Together for Yes campaign, said it will be launching its crowd funding campaign next week to get to the €500,000 target. Together for Yes hopes to put up 5,000 posters around the country.

The first batch of Together for Yes posters will go up in Dublin this week. The slogan the campaign has chosen is “sometimes a private matter needs public support”.

Ms O’Connor said the poster was intended to convey that the issue of an abortion was a “personal and private decision and one that should be between a woman and her doctor”.

Thousands of posters by the anti-abortion side have already been put up in Dublin.

When asked if she felt that the pro-choice side was late in getting its own posters up, she stated: “There are six weeks to go. People are only now starting to engage in the discussion on the referendum.

“Yes, I think it will be close. From what we are hearing from all around the country is that people are compassionate and they do care about women.

“They know the constitution is not the place for these very private and personal decisions between a woman and her doctor.

“What is important in this campaign is that the facts get out there so that we hear from women who have had to travel and women who have taken abortion pills.”

Ms Smyth said the posters were intended to convey the “logic and reasonableness” of the Yes campaign.

“This is private and personal. This is not about sloganeering. This is about expressing that sense of what is required here,” she said.

“We are very clear from our perspective about the facts. What we offer is evidence based. It is a request to people to listen to the stories that women have had and to the stories that they have told generously and courageously.”

The referendum takes place on May 25th. The latest polls suggest that more than half the electorate (52 per cent) are in favour of repealing the Eighth with 33 per cent opposed.

Most observers expect the result to be much closer than that.