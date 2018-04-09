Man in his 20s dies after motorbike crash in Co Kilkenny
No other vehicle was involved in the incident that happened near Dunamaggin on Sunday
The incident happened at 7pm near Dunamaggin. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times
A man in his 20s has died after his motorbike crashed in Co Kilkenny on Sunday evening.
The incident happened at 7pm near Dunamaggin.
The man was taken from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford where he was later pronounced dead.
The was no other vehicle involved in the collision and gardaí are investigating.